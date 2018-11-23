7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Jess Glynne, Mumford and Sons, the Human League and Brothers Osborne

Here’s our 47th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Jess Glynne, Mumford and Sons, William the Conqueror and Brothers Osborne.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, November 30.

• Pop star Jess Glynne is playing at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tomorrow, November 24. Tickets to see the 29-year-old Londoner cost £36.56. Glynne is on tour to promote her chart-topping second album, Always In Between, released last month as a follow-up to 2015’s I Cry When I Laugh, also a No 1. N3TES will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Folk-pop act Mumford and Sons are on Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Sunday, November 25. Tickets to see the quartet, formed in London in 2007, cost £41.20, £52.20 or £63.20. They’re on the road to plug their fourth LP, Delta, released last Friday as a follow-up to 2015’s chart-topping Wilder Mind. Maggie Rogers will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• US country-and-western duo Brothers Osborne are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Tuesday, November 27. Tickets to see siblings John and TJ Osborne cost £25.85. The pair, from Maryland, are over here to plug their second album, Port Saint Joe, a No 47 hit released in April. Lucie Silvas will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Indie-folk singer-songwriter Jake Bugg is playing at the Sage Gateshead on Tuesday, November 27. Tickets to see the Nottinghamshire-born 24-year-old are £24.50. Bugg’s fourth LP, Hearts That Strain, released in September last year, was a No 7 hit. Declan J Donovan will be supporting him. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Alternative rock supergroup the Good, the Bad and the Queen are playing one warm-up date in Tynemouth and two in Cullercoats, both at Club and Institute Union venues with capacities of less than 100, next week ahead of a tour to promote their second album, Merrie Land, released last Friday. Their gigs at Tynemouth Working Men’s Social Club and Institute on Monday, November 26, and Cullercoats Crescent Club, in Victoria Crescent, on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 27 and 28, are their first in the borough and also their first in the north east, Tickets, priced £35.75, to see the band – fronted by Blur vocalist Damon Albarn and also featuring ex-Clash bassist Paul Simonon, Verve guitarist Simon Tong and Nigerian drummer Tony Allen – have sold out, but some might become available on a fan-to-fan-resale basis.For details, go to www.seetickets.com/tour/the-good-the-bad-and-the-queen

• Pop veterans the Human League are on at Newcastle City Hall on Tuesday, November 27. Tickets to see the band, formed in Sheffield in 1977, cost from £44.50. Credo, their ninth and latest album, was a No 44 hit in 2011. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Cornish indie rock trio William the Conqueror are playing at the Surf Cafe in Tynemouth on Tuesday, November 27, to promote their forthcoming second LP, Bleeding on the Soundtrack, due for release in February as a follow-up to 2017’s non-charting Proud Disturber of the Peace. Tickets cost £7.70. For details, go to williamtheconqueror.net