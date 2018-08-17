7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Kaiser Chiefs, Simple Minds, Public Image Limited and the Pretenders

Here’s our 33rd round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Shed Seven, Happy Mondays, Simple Minds, Kaiser Chiefs and Public Image Limited.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, August 24.

• This year’s Hardwick Live festival in County Durham takes place this weekend. Kaiser Chiefs are headlining tomorrow, August 18, backed up by acts including Vintage Trouble, Ash, Jake Shears and Lucy Spraggan. They’ll be followed on Sunday, August 19, by a line-up featuring Happy Mondays, Shed Seven, Echo and the Bunnymen, Public Image Limited, Feeder, Heather Small and Melanie C. Tickets for the event, at Hardwick Hall Hotel, near Sedgefield, are £49 for one day or £89 for both. This year’s festival is the fifth, previous events having attracted acts such as James, Ocean Colour Scene, Madness, Peter Doherty and Embrace. For details, go to www.hardwicklive.co.uk

• Druridge Bay Country Park in Northumberland hosts this year’s Coquetfest this weekend. Having got under way last night, August 16, it contunues through to Sunday, August 19, and features acts including the Hookahs, Esparanza, Gimp Fist, the Smokin’ Spitfires and Derek. Tickets cost £47.15 for the weekend, including camping, or from £8.45 to £16.40 daily. This year’s festival is the fourth. For details, go to www.coquetfest.co.uk

• Veteran Scottish indie pop act the Vaselines are performing at the Star and Shadow Cinema in Newcastle tomorrow, August 18. Formed in Glasgow in 1986, they split up in 1989 but reunited in 1990 and 2006 briefly and have been back together now since 2008. The latest of their three LPs, V for Vaselines, came out in 2014. They’ll be supported at the Warwick Street venue by You Tell Me. Tickets cost £22. For details, go to starandshadow.org.uk

• Consett Rugby Club is hosting a new one-day festival tomorrow, August 18. Called the Red Dust Festival, its line-up includes Four Colour Ghosts, the Bullfrog Blues Band, the Kets, Tinny Bennet and Trilogy. Tickets for the County Durham event cost £5. For details, go to https://en-gb.facebook.com/events/249248358963028

• US country-blues trio the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band return to the Cluny in Newcastle on Sunday, August 19. Poor Until Payday, their 10th album, is due out in October. Tickets to see the band, formed in Indiana in 2003, cost £14. Bigg Poppa and Stevie Lee Waugh will be supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Simple Minds, the Pretenders and KT Tunstall are playing at Durham County Cricket Club’s Emirates Riverside ground at Chester-le-Street on Sunday, August 19. Tickets cost £37.50, £45 or £60, plus booking fees. For details, go to www.durhamccc.co.uk

• Controversial Russian post-punk act Pussy Riot are on at the Riverside in Newcastle on Monday, August 20. Tickets to see the band, formed in Moscow in 2011, cost £17.60. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk