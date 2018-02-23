7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Paul Weller and Morrissey

Here’s our seventh round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Paul Weller, Morrissey, Dappy and Arcane Roots.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, March 2.

• Morrissey returns to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tonight, February 23, for what will be his first north east date for almost seven years. It’s also only his second-ever show at the 11,000-capacity venue, the veteran alternative rock singer-songwriter’s previous visit having been back in December 2006 to promote his chart-topping eighth solo album, Ringleader of the Tormentors, released in April that year. This time round, the Greater Manchester-born 58-year-old is on the road to plug his 11th solo LP, Low in High School, a No 5 hit released last November. Tonight’s arena show will be his fifth in the city as a solo artist following his 2006 gig there and three at Newcastle City Hall – in 1992, 1995 and 2004. Tickets to see the former Smiths frontman, born Steven Patrick Morrissey, cost £38.50, £54.40 or £70. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Paul Weller is back at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tomorrow night, February 24, to promote his 13th solo album, A Kind Revolution. Released in May last year, it was a No 5 hit for the veteran alternative rock singer-songwriter, frontman for the Jam from 1972 to 1982. Tomorrow’s show will be his fourth at the arena following previous visits in 2008, 2011 and 2015. The Surrey-born 59-year-old will be supported by the Strypes. Tickets cost £49.50. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Hip-hop singer Dappy is on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 on Monday, February 26. The London-born 30-year-old, alias Costadinos Contostavlos, is best known for having been a member of the trio N-Dubz from 2000 to 2011 but has also released one solo LP, Bad Intentions, a No 6 hit in 2012. Tickets, priced £11 or £55, have sold out but might be available from secondary sellers at marked-up prices. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Alternative rock act Arcane Roots are playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Wednesday, February 28. The Greater London trio, formed in 2006, are up north to plug their second album, Melancholia Hymns, a No 56 hit released in September last year. Tickets cost £14.20. Brutus and Grumble Bee will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Acclaimed guitarist Mike Dawes is playing at the Cluny in Newcastle tomorrow, February 24, to promote his non-charting second album, Era, released last September. Tickets to see the 28-year-old, from Somerset, cost £12.50. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Actor David Haig stars in Pressure, his 2014 play about the build-up to 1944’s Normandy landings, at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, February 24. Tickets to see the Hampshire-born 62-year-old, also cast in the films Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994 and Florence Foster Jenkins in 2016, playing Second World War meteorologist James Stagg cost £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Up-and-coming rockers Stone Broken are playing at the Riverside in Newcastle next Wednesday, February 28. The West Midlands quartet, formed in Walsall in 2013, are touring to promote their second album, Ain’t Always Easy, due out a week tomorrow. Tickets cost £13. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk/live-events