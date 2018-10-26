7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Richard Ashcroft, Lord Huron and Rick Astley

Here’s our 43rd round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Richard Ashcroft, Lord Huron, Rick Astley and Cud.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, November 2.

• Indie rock star Richard Ashcroft is on at Middlesbrough Town Hall on Sunday, October 28. Tickets to see the former Verve frontman, priced £42.50, have sold out but might be available from secondary sources at inflated prices. Lancashire-born Ashcroft, 47, is on tour to promote his fifth solo album, Natural Rebel, a No 4 hit released last Friday. For details, go to www.middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk

• US alternative rock act Lord Huron will be performing at the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, October 28. They’re over here to promote their third album, Vide Noir, a No 9 hit in America upon its release in April but yet to chart here. Tickets to see the band, formed in Michigan in 2010, cost £21.80. Malena Zavala will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Pop star Rick Astley is playing at the Sage Gateshead on Monday and Tuesday, October 29 and 30. The Lancashire-born 52-year-old is on the road to promote his eighth LP, Beautiful Life, a No 6 hit released in July. Tickets – priced £51.80, £40.90 or £30 – have sold out, but returns might be available. Gabrielle will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US soul veterans the Stylistics are on at Newcastle City Hall tomorrow, October 27. Tickets to see the band, formed in Philadelphia in 1968 and best known here for their 1975 No 1 single Can’t Give You Anything (But My Love), cost £36.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• The 2012 musical Kinky Boots opens at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Monday, October 29, and runs until Saturday, November 10. Its cast includes Callum Francis, Paula Lane and Joel Harper-Jackson. Tickets to see the show, based on the 2005 film of the same name and written by Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein, cost from £20. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Pop-rock act the Feeling are playing at the Tyne Theatre in Newcastle tonight, October 26. Tickets to see the band, formed in West Sussex in 1995, play their 2006 debut album, Twelve Stops and Home, a No 2 hit, in full cost £35.50 or £25.50. Holiday Sidewinder will be supporting. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• Cud can be seen at Newcastle’s Riverside next Thursday, November 1. Tickets to see the West Yorkshire indie rock band, together from 1987 to 1995 and since 2006 and best known for their fourth LP, Asquarius, a No 30 hit in 1992, cost £15.40. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk