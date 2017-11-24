7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Robert Plant, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi

Here’s our 47th round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Robert Plant, Kasabian and Scouting for Girls.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, December 1.

Kasabian return to Newcastle tonight.

• Rock legend Robert Plant returns to Newcastle City Hall tonight, November 24. Tickets, priced £41.50 to £71.50, to see the former Led Zeppelin frontman have long since sold out but might be available, at much marked-up prices, from secondary sellers. He’s on the road to give a live airing to songs from Carry Fire, his 11th solo album since Led Zeppelin disbanded in 1980. Released last month, it was a No 3 hit. Tonight’s show will be the West Midlands-born 69-year-old’s first date at the Northumberland Road venue since a stop-off in October 2002 to promote his covers album Dreamland, a No 20 hit earlier that year, and his sixth overall, following previous visits in 1990 twice, 1988 and 1983 twice, plus five shows there with Led Zeppelin between 1969 and 1972. It’s also his first Newcastle show since an appearance at the city’s O2 Academy in November 2014 to plug his last album, Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar, a No 2 hit that year, his highest chart placing since his 1982 solo debut, Pictures at Eleven, also a No 2. Seth Lakeman will be supporting. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra bring their latest tour to Newcastle City Hall next Wednesday and Thursday, November 29 and 30. Tickets to see the 59-year-old Londoner and his band, featuring José Feliciano and Ruby Turner, cost from £34. Former Squeeze member Holland and Puerto Rican Feliciano, 72, are on tour to promote As You See Me Now, an album they’ve made together released last Friday. RJ Thompson will be supporting. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Kasabian can be seen at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tonight, November 24. The alternative rock act, formed in Leicestershire, in 1997 are on the road to promote their sixth album, their fifth chart-topper on the trot upon its release in May. This will be their fifth show at the arena, following previous ones in 2014, 2011, 2009 and 2006. Slaves will be supporting. Tickets cost £32.40, £43.40, £49.50 or £60. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Scouting for Girls play at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, November 24. The pop-rock act, formed in London in 2005, are doing the rounds to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut LP, a chart-topper in 2007. Still Thinking About You, their fourth and latest album, was a No 13 hit in 2015. Tickets cost £25.86 or £66.90. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• 1980s pop acts Go West and Cutting Crew are on at the Sage Gateshead next Thursday, November 30. Tickets to see London duo Go West, formed in 1982, and Cutting Crew, also formed in London and together from 1985 to 1993 and since 2005, cost £34.30 or £32.20. The former’s biggest hit was We Close our Eyes, a No 5 in 1985, and the latter’s was (I Just) Died in Your Arms, a No 4 in 1986. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Scottish singer-songwriter Keri Watt is playing at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle next Wednesday, November 29. Tickets to see the 26-year-old, from Milngavie in East Dunbartonshire, cost £7. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Up-and-coming Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is on at Think Tank in Newcastle on Sunday, November 26. Tickets to see the West Lothian-born 21-year-old, on tour to promote Bloom, His debut EP, released last month, cost £9. For details, go to www.thinktanknewcastle.com