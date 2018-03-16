7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Sam Smith, Jessie Ware and the Wombats

Here’s our 10th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Sam Smith, the Wombats and Yes.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, March 23.

Sam Smith.

• Pop star Sam Smith is on at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena next Wednesday, March 21. Tickets to see the 25-year-old Londoner, on tour to plug his chart-topping second album, The Thrill of It All, released in November as a follow-up to 2014’s In the Lonely Hour, also a No 1, cost £32.95, £43.80 or £56.50. Bruno Major will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Indie rock trio the Wombats are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, March 20. The act, formed in Merseyside in 2003, are on the road to promote their fourth album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, a No 3 hit released last month as a follow-up to 2015’s Glitterbug, a No 5. Tickets, priced £21, have sold out but might be available from secondary sources at inflated prices. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Pop singer Jessie Ware can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Wednesday, March 21. The 33-year-old Londoner is up north to promote Glasshouse, her third album, a No 7 hit upon its release last October. Tickets cost £31.45. Kiah Victoria will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Progressive rock legends Yes are on at the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, March 18, as part of a tour to mark the 50th anniversary of their formation in London. The band – together, in various incarnations, from 1968 to 1981, 1983 to 2004 and since 2008 – have no new material to promote, not having released an LP since 2014’s Heaven and Earth, a No 20 hit, but will, rather, be performing selections from a back catalogue stretching back to the 1960s. Tickets cost £60 or £46.30. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Pop veterans Belle and Sebastian will be playing at the Sage Gateshead next Thursday, March 22. The Scottish band, formed in Glasgow in 1996, are doing the rounds to plug How To Solve Our Human Problems, a compilation bringing together tracks from three EPs released over recent months. It was a no 28 hit following its release last month. Tickets cost £30 or £40.90. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Irish comedian Dara O’Briain is bringing his latest stand-up tour to Newcastle City Hall next Thursday, March 22, and will be there until the Saturday after, March 24. Tickets to see the County Wicklow-born 46-year-old, best known for presenting the BBC Two comedy panel show Mock the Week since its launch in 2005, cost £27. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Jersey Boys – Bob Crewe, Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice’s 2005 musical about 1960s pop act Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – is on at the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday, March 20, to Saturday, March 31. Tickets cost £18 to £62.50, plus fees. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire