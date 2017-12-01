7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Shed Seven, Status Quo, Phil Collins and the Charlatans

Here’s our 48th round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Queen, fronted by Adam Lambert, and Status Quo.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, December 8.

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess.

• Rock legends Queen, fronted by 2009 American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert, return to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tonight, December 1. This is their second show there following a previous visit in 2015, though the band have also played there with former Free frontman Paul Rodgers on vocals twice, in 2005 and 2008. Tickets, priced £69 or £79, to see Queen, formed in London in 1970, and US singer Lambert, 35, have sold out but might be available from other sources. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Veteran rock star Phil Collins continues his return from retirement at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tomorrow night, December 2. This will be the former Genesis drummer’s third appearance there following two previous shows in 1997. Tickets to see the 66-year-old Londoner, currently at No 26 in the album chart with his Take a Look at Me Now box set, cost £70, £95 or £125. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Rock veterans Status Quo are on at Newcastle City Hall next Wednesday, December 6. The band, formed in London in 1967 after five years in other guises including the Scorpions and Sceptres, scored a No 7 hit with their 32nd album, Aquostic II: That’s a Fact!, last year but will be playing an electric set this time round. Tickets to see the band, still fronted by Francis Rossi, 68, cost from £49. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Shed Seven can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow night, December 2, supported by fellow indie rock veterans Cast. Shed Seven, formed in York in 1990 and together from then until 2003 and since 2007, are on the road to promote their fifth album, Instant Pleasures, a No 8 hit upon its release last month, their highest chart placing since their Going for Gold compilation made it to No 7 in 1999. Tickets, priced £24.50, have sold out but might be available from other sources. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Indie rock veterans the Charlatans return to Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, December 5. The band, formed in the West Midlands in 1989, are touring to plug their 13th LP, Different Days, a No 4 hit released in May. Tickets cost £32.75. Average Sex and Tom Mouse Smith will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Country music duo Ward Thomas are on at the Sage Gateshead next Thursday, December 7. Tickets to see the act, formed by 23-year-old twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas in Hampshire in 2014, cost £25.10. Their second LP, Cartwheels, topped the UK album chart following its release in September last year. Wildwood Kin will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Up-and-coming indie pop act Jordan Allen are on at Think Tank in Newcastle next Wednesday, December 6. Tickets to see the quartet, formed in Greater Manchester in 2014, cost £7. Their latest single, Rosie, is out now. They’ll be supported by acts including Seven Cities and Real Life Entertainment. For details, go to www.thinktanknewcastle.com