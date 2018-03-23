7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by the Stranglers, Glenn Tilbrook and the Fratellis

Here’s our 11th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by the Stranglers, Steven Wilson and Glenn Tilbrook.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, March 30.

The Fratellis.

• Alternative rock veterans the Stranglers return to Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Thursday, March 29. The band, formed in Surrey in 1974, have no new material to plug, their most recent album being 2012’s Giants, a No 48 hit, so fans can look forward to a greatest-hits set. Tickets to see the quartet, fronted by Wearsider Baz Warne since 2006, cost £31.45. Therapy? will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Scottish pop trio the Fratellis are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, March 30. The Glaswegians, together from 2005 to 2009 and since 2012, are on tour to promote their fifth LP, In Your Own Sweet Time, released last Friday. Tickets cost £20.20. Black Pistol Fire will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Progressive rock star Steven Wilson is playing at the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, March 25. The London-born 50-year-old, formerly frontman for Porcupine Tree, is on tour to promote his fifth album, To the Bone, a No 3 hit released in August last year. Tickets cost £27.30, £38.20 or £49.10. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Veteran singer-songwriter Glenn Tilbrook can be seen at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Tuesday, March 27. Tickets to see the 60-year-old Londoner, best known for being Squeeze’s frontman, cost £21.30. Charlie Austen will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Irish comedian Dara O’Briain is on at Newcastle City Hall until tomorrow, March 24. Tickets to see the County Wicklow-born 46-year-old, best known for presenting the BBC Two comedy panel show Mock the Week since its launch in 2005, doing stand-up cost £27. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Jersey Boys – Bob Crewe, Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice’s 2005 musical about 1960s pop act Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – is being staged at the Sunderland Empire until Saturday, March 31. Tickets cost £18 to £62.50, plus fees. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• US rock trio LA Witch visit the Cluny in Newcastle next Thursday, March 29. The threesome, formed in California in 2011, are over here to promote their self-titled debut album, released in September but yet to chart. Tickets cost £9. Night Shades will be supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com