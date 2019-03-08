7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by the Stranglers, Wailers, KT Tunstall and Slow Readers Club

Here’s our 10th round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Jason Donovan, Slow Readers Club, KT Tunstall and the Stranglers.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, March 15.

Jason Donovan.

• Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall plays at the Sage Gateshead on Monday, March 11. Tickets cost £40.90, £30, £19.10, £104 or £114. Laurel is supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Soft rock veterans 10cc are on at the Sage Gateshead next Thursday, March 14. Tickets cost £40.90 or £36.50. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Alternative rock act Slow Readers Club visit Independent in Sunderland tomorrow, March 9. Tickets cost £16.50. The band, formed in Manchester in 2009, are on the road to promote their third album, Build a Tower, a No 18 hit released in May last year. For details, go to www.independentsunderland.com

• Reggae veterans the Wailers can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, March 8. Tickets to see the act, the late Bob Marley’s backing band, cost £28.10. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Veteran alternative rock act the Stranglers are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Thursday, March 14. Tickets cost £31.45. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• A musical version of the 1990 film Ghost is being staged at the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday, March 12, to Saturday, March 16. Tickets to see the 2011 show – written by Bruce Joel Rubin, Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard – cost £13 to £53.40, plus £3.65 transaction fee. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Australian pop star Jason Donovan is on at Playhouse Whitley Bay tonight, March 8. Tickets cost £31.50. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk