7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including the musicals Wicked and Calendar Girls

Here’s our 37th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Kylie Minogue and Europe.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, September 21.

• Pop legend Kylie Minogue returns to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Tuesday, September 18, to kick off her latest UK tour. This will be her eighth visit to the venue following previous shows in 2014, 2008 four times and 2002 twice. The 50-year-old, born in Melbourne in Australia, is on tour to plug her 14th album, Golden, a No 1 hit released in April. Tickets cost £57, £67.75, £78.25, £105.25 or £163.25. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Harry Judd, Aston Merrygold and Louis Smith star in song-and-dance show Rip it Up: The 60s at the Sage Gateshead next Thursday, September 20. Tickets cost £24.50, £32.70, £40.90 or £105. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• A stage version of the ITV sitcom Benidorm is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, September 15. Tickets to see the show’s world premiere cost from £16.50. Written, like the 10 series of the TV show, screened from 2007 until this summer, by Derren Litten, its cast includes Jake Canuso, Janine Duvitski, Adam Gillen and Sherrie Hewson. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Calendar Girls: The Musical opens at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Tuesday, September 18, and runs until Saturday, September 29. Tickets to see the show – starring Fern Britton, Anna-Jane Casey, Sara Crowe, Karen Dunbar, Ruth Madoc, Rebecca Storm and Denise Welch – cost from £19.50. Written by Tim Firth and Gary Barlow, the 2015 show is based on the 2003 film of like name starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Bedfordshire-based Scamp Theatre’s stage version of the 2003 Michael Morpurgo novel Private Peaceful can be seen at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House until tomorrow, September 15. Tickets to see the 2004 play, adapted and directed by Simon Reade, cost £14.50. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• Hit musical Wicked is on at the Sunderland Empire until Saturday, September 29. Its cast includes Amy Ross, Helen Woolf, Aaron Sidwell and Steven Pinder. Tickets to see the 2003 show, adapted by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman from the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, itself inspired by the 1900 L Frank Baum classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, cost from £20.35. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Swedish rockers Europe are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, September 17. Formed in Upplands Väsby in 1979, the five-piece act are over here to promote their 11th LP, Walk the Earth, a No 69 hit released in October last year. Tickets cost £32. King King will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle