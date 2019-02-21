All tomorrow’s parties even better than last year’s for Newcastle festival-goers

All tomorrow’s parties look set to be even better than yesteryear’s for those going to Newcastle’s This is Tomorrow festival.

Now in its second year, it’s expanded from two days to three and it’s also on the move, from Spillers Wharf on the quayside, formerly home to the city’s Evolution Festival, to Exhibition Park.

Welsh rock band Stereophonics in 2018.

This year’s headliners, following Catfish and the Bottlemen and Thirty Seconds to Mars last year, are Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Foals and Stereophonics.

Foals top the bill on Friday, May 24; Gallagher the day after; and Stereophonics, on Sunday, May 26.

Also playing on the Friday are You Me at Six, Nothing But Thieves, the Pale White, Bad Sounds, Anteros, Kawala and Wild Front.

Appearing ahead of Gallagher on the Saturday are Editors, Glasvegas, the Vaccines, Feva, Redfaces and Whenyoung.

The supporting bill for Stereophonics on the Sunday has yet to be announced.

Oxfordshire indie rockers Foals, formed in 2005, have released four albums so far, with a fifth to follow next month and a sixth in the autumn.

All four of their LPs to date have made the top 10 – Antidotes No 3 in 2008, Total Life Forever No 8 in 2010, Holy Fire No 2 in 2013 and What Went Down No 3 in 2015.

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 1 is due out on Friday, March 8, and part two is due for release before the year is out.

Their Newcastle date will be their first in the city for four years, the last being at its O2 Academy in 2015.

Gallagher’s band notched up their third No 1 album on the trot, Who Built the Moon?, in November 2017. The band, formed by Manchester-born Gallagher, 51, in 2010 after alternative rock legends Oasis split up the year before, had previously topped the charts with their self-titled debut in 2011 and Chasing Yesterday in 2015, and they also have two top 20 singles to their name, The Death of You and Me and AKA ... What a Life!, a No 15 and No 20 respectively, both in 2011.

Their festival slot will be their first show in the city since one at whhat is now the Utilita Arena last May. That was their second visit to the 11,000-capacity venue, their previous show there having been in February 2012. Gallagher has also played there four times with Oasis, twice in 2005 and twice in 1997.

Six of the 10 studio albums recorded by Welsh rockers Stereophonics band since their formation in the Cynon Valley village of Cwmaman in 1992 have topped the charts – 1999’s Performance and Cocktails, 2001’s Just Enough Education to Perform, 2003’s You Gotta Go There to Come Back, 2005’s Language, Sex, Violence, Other?, 2007’s Pull the Pin and 2015’s Keep the Village Alive.

Their latest LP, Scream Above the Sounds, just missed out, reaching No 2 in 2017, and 2013’s Graffiti on the Train made it to No 3.

They’ve also notched up one No 1 single, 2005’s Dakota, and hit the UK singles chart’s top 10 a further nine times with tracks including 1998’s The Bartender and the Thief and 2003’s Maybe Tomorrow, both No 3s. They also have four No 4s to their name – 1999’s Just Looking and Pick a Part That’s New, 2001’s Handbags and Gladrags and 2003’s Madame Helga.

The band released a new song last week, Chaos From the Top Down, but it is not yet known when album No 11 will follow.

Their May show will be their first in the city since one at what was then the Metro Radio Arena last March. That was their 10th visit to the arena following previous shows there in 1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Like the 1977 Bryan Ferry single This is Tomorrow, a No 9 hit, the SSD Concerts-organised festival takes its name from a groundbreaking 1956 art exhibition in London featuring the work of pop art pioneer Richard Hamilton, one of the Roxy Music frontman’s lecturers at Newcastle University.

Tickets to hear Foals, Gallagher and Stereophonics, along with many others, beam a thousand tunes through the interference, as Washington-born Ferry’s single put it, cost £137.50 for all three days or £86.90 or £97.90 for two. Daily tickets can also be bought for £49.50 or £53.90.

For details, go to www.thisistomorrow.co.uk