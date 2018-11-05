Alt-rock supergroup the Good, the Bad and the Queen playing three North Tyneside club dates

Alternative rock supergroup the Good, the Bad and the Queen are going club class for a hat-trick of small-scale North Tyneside shows.

The band, fronted by Blur vocalist Damon Albarn, are playing one warm-up date in Tynemouth and two in Cullercoats, both at Club and Institute Union venues with capacities of less than 100, later this month ahead of a tour to promote their second album, Merrie Land.

Their gigs at Tynemouth Working Men’s Social Club and Institute on Monday, November 26, and Cullercoats Crescent Club, in Victoria Crescent, on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 27 and 28, will be their first in the borough and also their first in the north east,

After their three-night stint in the borough, the group – also featuring ex-Clash bassist Paul Simonon, Verve guitarist Simon Tong and Nigerian drummer Tony Allen – will head off on a tour taking in Blackpool, Glasgow and London.

Tickets for their dates here, priced £35.75, go on sale at 9am this Wednesday, November 7. For details, go to www.seetickets.com/tour/the-good-the-bad-and-the-queen

Last week saw the band make their first live appearance in seven years on BBC2’s Later With Jools Holland, performing two of the 10 songs making up their new LP, its title track and Gun to the Head.

Produced by Tony Visconti and the band, Merrie Land will be released on Friday, November 16, as a follow-up to their self-titled debut LP, a No 2 hit in 2007.

It’s described by a spokesperson for the act as “a series of observations and reflections on Britishness in 2018” ahead of Britain’s exit from the European Union next March and “a beautiful and hopeful paean to the Britain of today, an inclusive Britain, currently in an Anglo-Saxostentialist crisis at the end of a relationship, wondering what might be salvaged”.

In an interview with our sister paper the Scotsman last month, Albarn added: “The album is an emotional response to something that none of us in the band understand, but I think the reason why it works is because it’s not too specific.

“Keeping an open mind and not becoming too insular is really important for all of us.

“The problem with Brexit is that it set out a Utopia, and it’s a Utopia that can’t exist anymore.

“If we’re in the business of Utopias, we have to invent new ones, but the very principle on which the EU was created, that there should never again be war in Europe, is not a bad sentiment, to say the least.”

It will be Albarn’s second LP in a matter of months as Gorillaz, one of the 50-year-old Londoner’s other bands, put out their sixth album, The Now Now, a No 5 hit, in June.