Band comes full circle

A nationwide tour celebrating one of the region’s best known bands is coming to an end this weekend.

The Lindisfarne Story will head to the Playhouse Whitley Bay on Saturday, ahead of its final show at the Gala Theatre, Durham, on Sunday.

Written and performed by former Lindisfarne frontman Billy Mitchell and founder member Ray Laidlaw, the show takes fans through 50 years of the group’s history, from its beginnings in the pubs and clubs of Tyneside in the 1960s to the concert halls and festivals of the present day.

The story is told through the band’s songs, rare video, audio clips and private photographs, and plenty of gossip along the way.

Ray Laidlaw said: “Since 2015 the Lindisfarne Story has toured the UK with over 120 concerts to critical acclaim.

“Billy and I have performed in theatres, arts centres and festivals, plus a history-making show on the Holy Island of Lindisfarne, and another on a North Sea cruise.

“Lindisfarne made its first ever public performance at Whitley Bay’s Rex Hotel Folk Club in 1969. It’s hard to believe that was 50 years ago – another reason to celebrate with us in Whitley Bay.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. For tickets see www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk