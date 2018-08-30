Likely lads’ tour of North

North Tyneside entertainment tourism business TyneIdols is taking one of the North East’s most iconic likely lads on a personal journey through the hotspots, locations and the places that have inspired him.

My Generation – A Likely Story is a one off, three-hour tour with legendary TV and movie writer Ian La Frenais and hosted by Ray Laidlaw with special guests.

Ian, the writer of The Likely Lads, Whatever Happened to The Likely Lads, Porridge, Auf Wiedersehen Pet and countless films, takes us on his personal journey around the Tyneside of Ian’s life.

The tour on TyneIdols’ 1980s yellow double decker bus will visit TV locations from the series including the Ivanhoe Hotel from the movie, Bob’s house and scenes from the show’s title sequences. In addition, Ian will be providing anecdotes on his life and career as well as stories of the stars that he has worked with.

Host Ray Laidlaw said: “This is a unique tour and we are incredibly lucky to have Ian with us as he is so busy working in his home in Los Angeles.

It will leave Tynemouth at noon on Sunday, September 2, returning around 3pm, tickets are £15 available from Julie Clay on 0191 253 1618 or julie@tyneidols.com