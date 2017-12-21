Pupils shine in Sage show

Pupils from a North Shields school were involved in a concert with over 400 schoolchildren at the Sage, Gateshead.

The event at the end of November saw the Bommel Musical Theatre group perform accompanied by pupils from schools across the North East for the Angels of the North charity.

Many of the Bommel Musical Theatre group attend St Thomas More Shool and several of its feeder schools.

A night of music, dance and fun was described as ‘a truly breath-taking concert’.

It was the eighth concert where Stephane Bommel has teamed his musical theatre group with an everchanging massed choir primary school choirs across the region.

Songs from Newsies, Matilda, Beauty and The Beast, and many other musicals were performed resulting in standing ovations.

Bommel Musical Theatre and St Thomas More School have congratulated and thanked the schools that took part in the event. All the pupils really worked hard to make the show special.

The Bommel Musical Theatre group have performed in London, Paris and New York, but say that one of the main benefits is having the chance to perform more locally – on stage at Sage in front of a packed auditorium alongside school choirs.