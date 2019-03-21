Richard Ashcroft returning to north east in April for second show in region in matter of months

Richard Ashcroft having a new album out, it’s natural enough that he’ll be hitting the road to promote it, and so it is that he’ll be retrning to Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, April 22.

Tickets, priced £42,50, have sold out, but resale tickets might be available nearer the time. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle or richardashcroft.com

Next month’s show will be the Lancashire-born 47-year-old’s first in the north east since one at Middlesbrough Town Hall in October and his first in Newcastle since he last played at the Westgate Road academy in April 2017.

The former Verve frontman’s latest album, Natural Rebel, gave him his fifth top five hit in a row, peaking at No 4 following its release in October.

“With experience comes knowledge, For me, this is my strongest set of songs to date. All my favourite sounds are distilled into something that will hopefully give my fans lasting pleasure. It is for them. Music is power,” said Ashcroft.

Alone With Everybody, the first of the alternative rock singer-songwriter’s five solo LPs, was a chart-topper in 2000, and it was followed by Human Conditions, a No 3 in 2002; Keys to the World, a No 2 in 2006; and These People, a No 3 in 2016, along with the No 20 hit United Nations of Sound, a 2010 collaborative effort credited to RPA and the United Nations of Sound here but to Ashcroft alone in the US.

Ashcroft also has two top 10 solo singles to his name, both of them No 3s – 2000’s A Song For the Lovers and 2006’s Break the Night With Colour.

The Verve, formed in Wigan in 1990 and together from then until 1999 and from 2007 to 2009, have hit the album chart’s top 10 twice, with Urban Hymns in 1997 and Forth in 2008, both No 1s, and also notched up four top 10 singles – Bitter Sweet Symphony, The Drugs Don’t Work and Lucky Man, a No 2, No 1 and No 7 respectively, all in 1997, and Love is Noise, a No 4 in 2008.