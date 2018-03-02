Watoto choir sings hopes

Children from a Ugandan school have performed at a Cullercoats church.

The Watato Childen’s Choir from Kampala in the African country was at Cullercoats Methodist Church in the Broadway on February 10.

The children, aged between six and 12, are on a six-month tour of UK and Holland, raising awareness about Watoto’s work with orphans and vulnerable women in East Africa, where HIV/AIDS and other diseases, along with regional wars, have played such havoc among mothers and children.

The choir’s high-energy singing and dancing programme, called Signs And Wonders, celebrates God’s love and the hope the children have received through Watoto.

Watoto Children’s Choirs have travelled extensively since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows. To date, the choir has toured six continents and performed to enthralled audiences.

Each child in the choir has suffered the loss of one or both parents and now lives in a Watoto village.

The experience of travelling with the choir helps the children to develop confidence and boldness, as well as broadening their world view.

Accompanied by a team of adults, the choir presents Watoto’s vision and mission.