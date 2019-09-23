Ocean film festival heading to Whitley Bay as part of world tour

Freediver Chelsea Yamasee.

The event involves a selection of short films telling seafaring stories from both above and below the water’s surface.

Attendees can witness mind-blowing marine life, wild adventures and stunning cinematography – all on the big screen!

“From surfers to fisherman, and marine scientists to artists, these films feature fascinating characters who have dedicated their lives to the sea’s salt spray,” said tour director Nell Teasdale.

“This is your chance to dip your toes into the wonders of the big blue – from the comfort of a cinema seat!”

It will be at Playhouse Whitley Bay on Saturday at 7pm. A limited number of tickets are available.

As well as mesmerising films, there will be a free prize giveaway to win ocean-related goodies.