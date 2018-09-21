7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Arctic Monkeys, Maximo Park, Dionne Warwick and Against the Current.

Here’s our 38th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Arctic Monkeys, Dionne Warwick, Elvana and Against the Current.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, September 28.

Arctic Monkeys.

• Arctic Monkeys are playing at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena next Thursday, September 27, and have added a second date the day after. They will be the indie-rock act’s fourth and fifth visits to the venue following previous shows in 2009, 2011 and 2013. The South Yorkshire quartet, formed in Sheffield in 2002, are on tour to plug their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, their sixth No 1 on the trot upon its release in May. Tickets cost £43.40, £60.50, £65.40 or £76.40. The Lemon Twigs will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Pop acts Maximo Park, Field Music and Martha Hill are joining forces with the Royal Northern Sinfonia at the Sage Gateshead tonight, September 21, as part of a series of shows to mark the Tyneside orchestra’s 60th anniversary. Tickets to see this one-off pop-classical collaboration cost £24.50. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US pop legend Dionne Warwick can be seen at the Sage Gateshead on Monday, September 24. New Jersey-born Warwick, 77, is famous the world over courtesy of hits such as Heartbreaker, a No 2 in 1982, and Walk On By, a No 9 in 1964. Tickets cost £70 or £49.10. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Calendar Girls: The Musical is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until Saturday, September 29. Tickets to see the show – starring Fern Britton, Anna-Jane Casey, Sara Crowe, Karen Dunbar, Ruth Madoc, Rebecca Storm and Denise Welch – cost from £19.50. Written by Tim Firth and Gary Barlow, the 2015 show is based on the 2003 film of like name starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• US pop-rock act Against the Current visit the Riverside in Newcastle next Thursday, September 27. Formed in Poughkeepsie, New York, in 2011, the trio are over here to preview their second LP, Past Lives. Due out next Friday, it’s a follow-up to 2016’s In Our Bones, a No 28 hit. Tickets cost £16.50. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk/live-events

• Hit musical Wicked is on at the Sunderland Empire until Saturday, September 29. Its cast includes Amy Ross, Helen Woolf, Aaron Sidwell and Steven Pinder. Tickets to see the 2003 show, adapted by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman from the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, itself inspired by the 1900 L Frank Baum classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, cost from £20.35. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Elvana, a hybrid tribute act playing Nirvana material sung by an Elvis Presley impersonator, are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, September 22. Tickets to see the quartet, formed in Newcastle in 2015, cost £15.70. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle