7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Chvrches, Space and the Searchers

Here’s our seventh round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by the Searchers, Space, Gringo Star and Chvrches.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, February 22.

• Veteran pop act the Searchers bring their farewell tour to Playhouse Whitley Bay tonight. Tickets, priced £26.45, have sold out but returns might be available. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Space play at the Riverside in Newcastle tonight, February 15. Tickets to see the veteran pop act cost £16. For details, go to riversidencl.co.uk

• Comedian Lee Ridley, alias Lost Voice Guy, brings his latest stand-up tour to the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle on Sunday, February 18. Tickets cost £16. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• Scottish pop act Chvrches are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, February 18. Tickets, priced £25, have sold out but resales might be available on the day. Let’s Eat Grandma will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• War Horse is being staged at the Sunderland Empire until Saturday, February 23. Tickets to see the 2007 play, based on the 1982 book of the same name by children’s writer Michael Morpurgo and adapted for the stage by Nick Stafford, cost £11.90 to £66.40, plus £2.85 transaction fee. Its cast includes Scott Murray and Ben Miller. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• US alternative rock act Gringo Star play at the Cluny in Newcastle tonight, February 15. The Yadda Yadda Yaddas and the Da Das will be supporting them. Tickets cost £10. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Roots rock veteran Martin Stephenson is on at Durham’s Old Cinema Launderette tonight and tomorrow, February 15 and 16. Annie Dressner is supporting. Tickets cost £20. For details, go to www.oldcinemalaunderette.uk