7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by David Essex, Suzi Quatro, DMA’s and Gabrielle

Here’s our 14th round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by David Essex, Suzi Quatro, the Drifters, DMA’s and Gabrielle.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, April 12.

• Australian indie rock trio DMA’s are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Wednesday, April 10. Tickets, priced £18.50, to see the Sydney act have sold out but might be available from secondary sellers. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• A production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is being staged at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, April 6. Written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the 1972 musical stars Jaymi Hensley in the title role. Tickets cost from £16. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Veteran pop act the Drifters are on at Newcastle City Hall tomorrow, April 6. Tickets cost from £29. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• A production of a musical version of the 1980 film Fame is on at the Sunderland Empire from Monday, April 8, until Saturday, April 13. Tickets to see the 1988 show cost from £13 to £56.90, plus a £3.65 transaction fee. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Golden oldies Suzi Quatro, David Essex, Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers and Smokie can be seen at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Tuesay, April 9. Tickets cost £53.37. For details, go to www.utilitaarena.co.uk

• Veteran pop singer Gabrielle is on at the Sage Gateshead tonight, April 5. Tickets to see the 49-year-old Londoner cost £27.30 to £38.20. Jahméne and Amir support. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• The Spitfires play at the Cluny in Newcastle next Thursday, March 11. Tickets cost £13.50. Social Room will be supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com