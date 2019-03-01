7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by George Ezra, Embrace and Collabro

Here’s our ninth round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by George Ezra, Sigrid, Embrace and Collabro.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, March 8.

• Newcastle’s Utilita Arena hosts 2019’s X Factor live tour tomorrow, March 2. Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee, Anthony Russell, Danny Tetley, Acacia and Aaliyah, Brendan Murray, Shan Ako and Bella Penfold will be performing. Tickets cost £26.37, £41, £61.87 or £111.37. For details, go to www.utilitaarena.co.uk

• George Ezra plays at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena next Thursday, March 7. Tickets to see the 25-year-old, costing £32.15 to £43.40, have sold out, but resales might be available nearer the time. Sigrid will be supporting the Hertfordshire-born pop star. For details, go to www.utilitaarena.co.uk

• Rebus: Long Shadows is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, March 2. Tickets cost from £16. This 2018 story about the Scottish detective created by novelist Ian Rankin has been written for the stage by Fife-born Rankin, 58, and playwright Rona Munro and stars Ron Donachie, Cathy Tyson and John Stahl. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Comedian Carl Hutchinson brings his latest stand-up tour to the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle tomorrow, March 2. Tickets to see the South Tynesider cost £15. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• Veteran alternative rock act Embrace are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Thursday, March 7. Tickets cost £28.65. The band, formed in west Yorkshire in 1990 and together from then until 2006 and since 2013, are on tour to mark the 21st anniversary of the release of their debut album, The Good Will Out, and they’ll be playing it in its entirety, plus other stuff. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• The Agatha Christie crime drama The Mousetrap is being staged at the Sunderland Empire tonight and tomorrow, March 1 and 2. Tickets to see the 1952 murder mystery cost £13 to £42.50, plus £3.65 transaction fee. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Musical theatre group Collabro play at the Sage Gateshead on Monday, March 4. Kerry Ellis and Georgia and the Vintage Youth support. Tickets cost £46.30 or £35.40. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com