7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Gomez, Happy Mondays and the Levellers

Here’s our 34th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Gomez, Happy Mondays, Ezra Furman and the Levellers.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, August 31.

• Indie rock veterans Gomez are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, August 24. The Merseysiders, formed in 1997, are best known for their second album, Liquid Skin, a No 2 hit in 1999. Their seventh and latest album, Whatever’s on Your Mind, was a No 65 hit in 2011. Tickets cost £31.45. Russo will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges can be seen at Newcastle Theatre Royal from Tuesday, August 28, to Saturday, September 1. Tickets to see the West Dunbartonshire-born 31-year-old cost £34.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• US indie rock star Ezra Furman is playing at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle next Wednesday, August 29, to promote his second solo LP, Transangelic Exodus, a No 51 hit released in February. Tickets to see the Illinois-born 31-year-old cost £19.25. For details, go to www.boilershop.net

• This year’s Lindisfarne Festival, held on the Northumbrian mainland at Beal farm rather than on Holy Island itself, starts next Thursday, August 30. Acts on the bill this year include Happy Mondays, the Levellers, Dub Pistols and Skinny Lister. Tickets cost £105, plus booking fees, for the full four days. For details, go to www.lindisfarnefestival.com

• Edge of Obsidian are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tonight, August 24. Tickets to see the Gateshead alternative rock act cost £6.75. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• The cast of the BBC2 comedy show The League of Gentlemen bring their latest live show to the Sunderland Empire from tonight, August 24, to Sunday, August 26. Tickets to see Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson on stage recreating the fictional location of Royston Vasey, as seen on TV from 1999 to 2002 and again last year, cost from £40.15. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Madagascar: The Musical opens at the Sunderland Empire on Tuesday, August 28, and runs until Saturday, September 1. Tickets to see the show, based on the 2005 DreamWorks film and starring 2016 X Factor winner Matt Terry as Alex the lion, cost from £16.90. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire