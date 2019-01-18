7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Mastodon and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Here’s our third round-up of the new year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Charles Esten and the Adelaides and Mastodon.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, January 25.

• Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss can be seen at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre next Wednesday, January 23. Tickets to see London-born but Fife-raised Sloss, 28, cost £17. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• US country-pop act Charles Esten and the Adelaides are playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Monday, January 21. Tickets, priced £26.20 to £109, have sold out, but returns might be available on the night. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• The curtain finally comes down on Goldilocks and the Three Bears, this festive season’s pantomime at Newcastle Theatre Royal, on Sunday, January 20. Danny Adams, Clive Webb and Chris Hayward star. Tickets cost from £13. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Playhouse Whitley Bay is hosting another panto, Dick Whittington, scripted by Steve Arnott, until Sunday, January 20. Tickets to see the Whitley Bay Pantomime Society show cost £16.30. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• US heavy metal veterans Mastodon are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, January 18. Kvelertak and Mutoid Man will be supporting. Tickets are £39.90. Mastodon, formed in Georgia in 2000, are over here to promote their seventh LP, Emperor of Sand, a No 11 hit released in March 2017. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• US soul act Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats play at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, January 21. Lion will be supporting. Tickets are £28.65. Missouri-born Rateliff, 40, and his current backing band, formed in 2013, are on tour to plug their second album, Tearing at the Seams, a No 33 hit released in March last year. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• A stage version of the ITV sitcom Benidorm is on at the Sunderland Empire until tomorrow, January 19. Tickets to see the show cost from £15.65 to £59.65. Written, like the 10 series of the TV show, screened from 2007 until this summer, by Derren Litten, its cast includes Jake Canuso, Janine Duvitski, Adam Gillen and Sherrie Hewson. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire