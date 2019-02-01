7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Thunder, Enter Shikari and Alexander O’Neal

Here’s our fifth round-up of the new year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Alexander O’Neal, Enter Shikari, Thunder and John Corabi.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, February 8.

• Veteran rockers Thunder are playing at the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, February 6. Tickets cost £38.50, £33.50 or £28.50. Dan Reed will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Soul singer Alexander O’Neal is on at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle tomorrow, February 2. Tickets for the show, rescheduled from October, cost £33. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• Folk act the Dead South play at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, February 2. Tickets cost £20.75. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Rockers Enter Shikari can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, February 4. Tickets cost £28.65. Palaye Royale and Black Peaks are supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• War Horse is being staged at the Sunderland Empire from wednesday, February 6, to Saturday, February 23. Tickets to see the 2007 play based on the 1982 book of the same name by children’s writer Michael Morpurgo, adapted for the stage by Nick Stafford, cost £11.90 to £66.40, plus £2.85 transaction fee. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Jah Wobble and the Invaders of the Heart play at the Cluny in Newcastle tomorrow, February 2. Tickets to see former Public Image Limited bassist Wobble, alias John Wardle, and his backing band cost £17.50. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Veteran US rocker John Corabi is on at the Cluny in Newcastle on Monday, February 4. Tickets cost £12.50. For details, go to thecluny.com