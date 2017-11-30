It’s panto time again for wor Cinderella

It’s panto time again ... oh yes it is.

X Factor Finalist and West End performer Ray Quinn will headline this year’s pantomime Cinderella at the Playhouse Whitley Bay.

Ray will play the part of Prince Charming, the lovable prince who rescues Cinderella from her Ugly Sisters at Hardup Hall.

Ray joins the popular local funny guy Steve Walls, who returns to the Playhouse for his eighth year in panto, playing the part of Buttons.

Producer Gary Telfer said: “This year is going to be our biggest and best year ever and we are thrilled to have signed such a high-quality performer as Ray Quinn. Ray is extremely popular, as well as being a fantastic performer; he has performed in many musicals up and down the country, including Grease in London’s West End.”

Blue Genie Entertainment will be raising money for Blyth-based Darcey’s Dream charity, which provides support to grieving families who have lost a child through miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death, sudden infant death syndrome, illness, infection, accident, or terminal illness, from babies to teenagers.

Cinderella runs from Saturday, to January 7. Book at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk