Panto gives support to Darcey’s charity

A Blyth-based charity has been chosen as the beneficiary of this year’s pantomime at the Playhouse, Whitley Bay.

Darcey’s Dream will reap the rewards from Blue Genie Entertainment’s Cinderella, which opens at the Playhouse on December 2.

Blue Genie Entertainment managing director Gary Telfer said: “It was a really hard decision this year. We literally had hundreds of charities come forward, all of them worthy of our support.

“However, Darcey’s Dream really stood out to us as a local charity that we could support and make a difference.”

Darcey’s Dream provides support to grieving families who have lost a child through miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death, sudden infant death syndrome, illness, infection, accident or terminal illness, from babies through to teenagers.

The X Factor’s Ray Quinn will be starring in the panto, and there will be an extra special chance to make a difference as on December 9 and 10 youngsters will be able to have their pictures taken with Cinderella for a small donation to the charity.

The show will open on December 2 and runs until January 7. Book tickets online at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk