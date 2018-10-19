Panto is seeking a charity

Producers of the popular pantomime at the Playhouse in Whitley Bay are looking for a local charity to support during the run of this year’s Peter Pan, starring Blue’s Antony Costa.

Last year, Blue Genie Entertainment supported the local charity Darcy’s Dream that helps families and siblings who have lost a child at an early age.

And this year it is seeking another great cause to help.

Producer Gary Telfer said: “We held collections at the end of each show and offered a special performance where children could meet the ponies for a small donation. Together with the local people of Whitley Bay, we were able to raise over £6,000 for the charity.

“It would be great if we could beat that figure this year and raise even more for a local charity in North Tyneside.

“We will be holding collections at the end of each show, and this year we will hold two special shows on December 8 and 9, at 4.30pm, where children can have their picture taken with Peter Pan for a small charitable donation.”

Having broken all box office records for a ninth year, Blue Genie Entertainment returns to the Playhouse with a fantastic new production of the high-flying Peter Pan.

Boy band legend Antony Costa is the evil Captain Hook, alongside Playhouse favourite Steve Walls, who returns for a ninth year.

Theatre director Phil Smith said: “It’s great that we can support the local community and give something back.

“To support a local charity in this way seems a perfect way to help raise funds for a small local charity that wouldn’t normally get this sort of aid.”

Playhouse Whitley Bay and Blue Genie Entertainment would like to hear from all local registered charities that would like to be considered for their support this year.

Write to Pantomime Charity Collection, Playhouse Whitley Bay, Marine Avenue, Tyne and Wear, NE26 1LZ, by October 30 with your submission.