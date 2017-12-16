Panto swashbuckles in

The Exchange in North Shields will host its first pantomime this Christmas as Robin Hood swashbuckles into town.

Join Robin and his friends in this all-new pantomime adventure from Pantomime Magic, featuring singing and dancing, slapstick, romance, and laughs aplenty.

The fun-packed show for all the family runs from Friday, December 22 to Sunday, December 31.

Director of the show Sarah Seymour said: “It’s very exciting to be involved in The Exchange’s first ever pantomime production.

“Pantomime Magic has assembled a fantastic team of local actors and crew who are sure to make the show an hilariously memorable experience for all our audiences.

“And it’s great to be part of the growing success of this wonderful local venue.”

Who can stop the evil Sheriff of Nottingham? Not only does he make the local villagers’ lives a misery with his endless taxes, he’s now taken the beautiful Maid Marian off to his castle to become his new wife. And he didn’t even ask her for permission!

Performances will take place at 7pm most days, with some 2pm matinees.

For full times and details, more information and to book tickets visit the website at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theexchange