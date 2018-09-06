Star’s salute to music great

It was a tale of two Geordie legends as TV comedy writer Ian La Frenais met the cast of The Great Joe Wilson.

The Whitley Bay writer, who was responsible for such programmes as The Likely Lads, Porridge and Auf Weidersehen Pet, met with Micky Cochrane, Sarah Boulter and Jamie Brown, and director Russell Floyd, during the North Tyneside Film Festival.

Micky, who plays Joe, said: “We left rehearsals to meet Ian, who was fantastic. We were delighted to be invited to Whitley Bay to discuss our show with him. It was incredible having a conversation with someone who is a true living Geordie legend about another Geordie legend.”

The Great Joe Wilson is a comedy drama about a music hall megastar, who was one of the greatest north east singer-songwriters

It can be seen at the Playhouse, Whitley Bay on Tuesday, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. For tickets visit www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk