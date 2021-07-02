LNER J27 No.65894, courtesy of the North Eastern Locomotive Preservation Group (NELPG) and the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), which will be appearing at the gala.

The North Tyneside Steam Railway Association (NTSRA), in association with Stephenson Steam Railway (SSR) in Middle Engine Lane, North Shields, will host a 30th Anniversary Gala from Friday, July 9, to Sunday, July 11, to mark 30 years of running passenger services on its heritage railway.

Organised by the volunteers of the NTSRA, the three-day event will be a spectacle of sights and sounds featuring a combination of guest locomotives and home fleet engines and aiming to re-create some particularly important railway history in the area.

An intensive timetable will be in operation with the running of both passenger trains and demonstration freight trains.

The weekend’s programme also includes a display of vintage cars and buses; as well as live music from the Backworth Colliery Band, playing between 11am and 1pm (Sunday), and Whitley Bay-based trio Beeswing (Saturday).

The Railway's Waggonway Tearoom will be open throughout the weekend, serving a variety of food and hot and cold drinks, alongside an outdoor food vendor.

A mobile bottle bar, situated in the brake compartment of our passenger train, will be serving a range of real ales, beers and lager.

For up-to-date information about the Gala visit www.stephensonsteamrailway.org.uk

Day Rover tickets are required to ride any of the passenger services and are available via the website. Tickets are priced from £15 for adults, £5 for children aged 5-16 years, and free for children 4 years and under.

Geoff Woodward, Museum Manager, TWAM, said: “Since the first heritage steam passenger train ran in 1991, hundreds of thousands of visitors have enjoyed the experience of this heritage line from Middle Engine Lane to Percy Main.

"The volunteers of the North Tyneside Steam Railway Association have put together a fantastic Gala programme to celebrate this significant 30 year milestone and it promises to be a very exciting occasion.”

Stephen Thornton, NTSRA Chair, said: “The North Tyneside Steam Railway Association is thrilled to welcome two superb visiting locomotives to celebrate the Railway’s 30th Anniversary.