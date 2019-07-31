Cheers! Beer festival being held in North Shields

Percy Park Rugby Club is holding a beer festival.

Park Park Rugby Club will be hosting a Beer Festival in the clubhouse, Preston Avenue, from Thursday to Saturday. And organisers say that if it is a success, it will become an annual event.

There will be 40 beers and ciders showcasing some of the local breweries including Almasty Brewing, Cullercoats Brewery, Darwin Brewery, Flash House Brewing Co, Maxim Brewery, Three Kings Brewery, Two by Two and Whitley Bay Brewing Co.

The Festival kicks off at 6pm until 11pm on Thursday; 3pm to 11pm on Friday; then noon to midnight on Saturday.