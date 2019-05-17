Clairvoyant heading back to town venue

Clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook is heading back to Whitley Bay.

He will be at the Windsor Hotel in South Parade on Monday.

Steve will be explaining how he hears the voices of people’s loved ones who have died, acting as a ‘telephone exchange’ between this world and the spirit world.

He said: “It helps them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension.”

Steve currently has three books out – Light in the Darkness, Out of this World and Survival.

All offer an insight into the day-to-day life of a working medium, Steve’s beliefs on many areas of spiritualism, and a background into Steve’s life.

The medium has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years, £50,000 for his local hospice in Wakefield, £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, and most recently the total for PACT, a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country, is almost £30,000. He is dedicated to raising funds and awareness.

Tickets for the show are £17 on 01823 666292 or £18 on the door. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.