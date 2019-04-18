Eggs-tra special fun planned at Easter Fair

A family fun day is in store at this year’s Linskill Easter Fair.

The free entry event will take place at the Linskill Centre, North Shields, on Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt featuring a trail of riddles and clues to win an Easter Egg, soft play and bouncy castle for the under fives, plus the chance to decorate eggs, with prizes on offer.

Café 32 will be open offering a kid’s menu, specials and range of Easter treats.

There will also be the return of the popular Blackberry Donkeys so children can see these delightful animals up close and learn all about them.

Trevelyan Hall will host an array of stalls including crafts, gifts and a chocolate tombola stall.

On stage there will be performances from local groups while Mr Merlin will take to stage at 1pm and entertain the children and adults with a free magic show.

Simeon Ripley, chief executive of Linskill and North Tyneside Community Development Trust, said: “Spring is here and the Easter Fair heralds the start of our community events programme, all designed to bring members of the community together to socialise and enjoy a range of themed and seasonal activities.”

There will be some charges for some activities.