Free foodie fun at festival

Free family fun is on offer in North Shields this bank holiday with the return of The Proper Food and Drink Festival.

The event is back in Northumberland Square from Saturday until Monday, with street food, stalls, bars, music, crafts and children’s activities.

Dozens of artisan chefs, bakers and brewers will be showcasing their wares at the festival, which has been an annual fixture in the town since 2012.

Shelley Deakin, who runs the event with her husband Mark, said: “These are very important festivals for local producers as they provide a real opportunity for them to get face-to-face feedback from their customers, and as a result they pull out all the stops.”

Many producers have used the festival as a stepping stone to make the jump from being talented amateurs to full-time professionals, and Mark is delighted to see them become a success.

“It’s fantastic to see how they’ve progressed,” he said.

“Some have opened their own restaurants, while these events have helped others to realise just how good they are.

“Our first festival took place in North Shields so we’re always delighted to bring it back – and this year it will be better than ever.”

The festival runs from 10am to 5pm each day.