Lift off for out of this world exhibition

A replica part of the International Space Station on show at Space Zone.

Visitors to Space Zone, at Newcastle’s Life Science Centre, can control a Mars rover, climb inside a replica part of the International Space Station, watch shows on a digital globe and touch real Moon rock.

The permanent exhibition – which involved more than 150 scientists, engineers and space experts – also reveals how space technology is used in everyday lives and how the future of space exploration is being shaped in the North East.

Linda Conlon, chief executive at Life, said: “Space is a great subject to introduce people to a wide range of science topics in a fun and accessible way – who can’t be left in awe at the images beamed back by satellites or humankind’s achievements in exploring beyond our planet?

The Space Zone exhibition at the Life Science Centre.

“But not many people are aware that you can contribute to exploring the cosmos by working in the space industry right here in the North East!”

Visitors to Life can also enjoy a brand-new show, Tales of a Time Traveller, in its planetarium – the biggest in the North of England, which will be embedded within the new Space Zone.

The opening of Space Zone coincides with the science centre’s Halloween half-term programme, with spooky events planned until Sunday.

Activities include eerie optical illusions, shadow puppet and Halloween lantern crafts, gooey slime creations and analysing animal blood samples.

Sue Horne, head of space exploration at the UK Space Agency, said: “Space exploration is a fascinating subject and I am sure this new exhibition will inspire people to learn more about the exciting opportunities available in the UK space sector.

“The Mars Yard will allow young people to experience what it’s like to operate a Mars rover.