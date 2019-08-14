Plenty in store at the first Big Whitley Bay Show

A tug o'war will be one of the attractions at the Big Whitley Bay Show.

Taking place on The Links in the shadow of Spanish City, there is a host of activities on offer at the event from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

It is the brainchild of Laura Whistler, of Cygnet Events, who initially wanted an event for local children and dancers to showcase their talents.

But it has quickly grown into a two-day showcase featuring a strong man and women competition, with the final seeing contestants pulling the North Tyneside Land Train.

There will also be a Tug o’War featuring sports teams, clubs, performers and military on the Saturday and families invited to battle it out on the Sunday.

A host of traders and stallholders will be part of the Food Village including Fat Hippo, Geordie Bangers, Bessy’s sweet bakes, Earth and Fire, Canny coffees, crepes, carousel catering, Spanish churros nd more.

There will also be an assault course, Pirate Escape challenge tent, Harry B’s doing festival hair and make up, crafters, massage chairs, art and more.

Superheroes, mascots, princesses, a flash mob dance group and performers will also be out entertaining the crowds.

Appearing on the stage will be Highland dancing from WSOHD, dancers from DDA, Startastic plus music from True Colours, Dreams on Moonbeams, Katie Lei, The Dolls and 3 Tones.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, Police cadets, and the Army will all be attending.

The event is being supported by North Tyneside Council and hosted by Metro Radio.