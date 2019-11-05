Plenty in store this winter at Newcastle arts venue

The Biscuit Factory, in Newcastle. Picture by Nigel John.

The Biscuit Factory, in Ouseburn, Newcastle, is launching its Winter Exhibition on Friday, November 15, which will run until February next year.

There will be a contemporary mix of paintings, prints, glass, ceramics and sculpture while their jewellery curator will present two thematic collections; Ethical and 100 Rings.

Rob Van Hoek will headline the exhibition with his new solo show inspired by landscape.

India Amos presents a new portrait series at The Biscuit Factory from October 31 to February 23.

For food fans, Artisan Kitchen Takeover will feature The Calabash Tree on Friday, November 15, at 7pm. It is £30pp and features an authentic taste of the Caribbean accompanied by rum cocktails.

Elsewhere, Ouseburn Open Studios – now in its 24th year – takes place between 10am and 5pm on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, 24, in Newcastle’s Ouseburn Valley.

The event offers a unique insight into the working world of more than 200 local artists and designer-makers, representing a huge variety of affordable and original work to buy from paintings, ceramics and sculpture to jewellery, furniture and prints.

Eight venues are taking part this year, offering an eclectic and interactive artistic programme alongside live music and food and drink, suitable for all ages.

Sim Zack, manager of The Biscuit Factory Studios, said: “This year’s event is full of excitement.

“Not only will visitors be able to catch a glimpse behind the scenes, there are also plenty of opportunities to get involved in some crafts yourself this year!

“Open Studios is a wonderful showcase of the artistic variety we have here in the Ouseburn. The Ouseburn Open Studios events are community driven and allow the public to experience what we do firsthand.”