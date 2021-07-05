Picture c/o Pixabay

Farplace Animal Rescue, which organises many of the biggest vegan festivals in the UK, was forced to suspend its events due to the pandemic.

The County Durham-based rescue organises festivals nationwide to raise funds for the charity, and awareness of the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle.

Now Farplace is preparing to hold its first events after restrictions eased, with Wallsend Vegan Market taking place on Saturday, July 10.

The event takes place at The Forum shopping centre in the town between 9am and 4pm.

Organiser Kerri Turner from Fareplace said: “We will be hosting all vegan stalls serving delicious world foods, drinks, selling quirky clothes and accessories, cosmetics and more.

"Come along support local business, pick up some treats or just have a browse around.”To host a stall, volunteer on the day, or help with promotion email [email protected]