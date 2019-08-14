Radio station to highlight role of lighthouses

Old Low Light Heritage Centre.

Local amateur radio operators hope to make contact with lighthouses and lightships all over the world on Saturday and Sunday from a temporary base in the Old Low Light Heritage Centre on North Shields Fish Quay.

Over the weekend visitors will be able to watch members of Tynemouth Radio Club as they talk to some of their fellow amateur radio enthusiasts operating out of around 400 lighthouses and lightships.

Tony Regnart, a member of Tynemouth Radio Club who is organising the event and who is also a member of the Old Low Light, said: “Despite its history, the Old Low Light has never been listed as a lighthouse for the International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend so we had to make those arrangements before we could set up a temporary amateur radio station, the callsign GB2OLL.

“We hope people will come to watch as we make contact with amateur radio operators in lighthouses and lightships around the world.”

In previous years, Tynemouth Radio Club has marked International Lighthouse Weekend in a number of lighthouses around the north east, including at Blyth, Whitley Bay, Tynemouth and Bamburgh.

Club members will be operating from 10am to 5pm on both days.

Licensed amateur radio operators who wish to make contact with the club during this time should listen out for the call GB2OLL.