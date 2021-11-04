Song inspired by retired female trawler skipper is highlight of music and poetry evening

Celia Bryce.

The Old Low Light Heritage Centre, on North Shields Fish Quay, is hosting the event on November 12 at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

And during the event Celia Bryce will be singing the song inspired by Sheila Hirsch, for the first time in public.

Friends of the Old Low Light will also read poems by local poet, Katrina Porteous.

Tickets, £10, can be booked at https://oldlowlight.co.uk/event/thats-womens-work-evening-of-music-by-the-celia-bryce-band/

The song brings together the talents of Katrina Porteous, a poet, historian and broadcaster who lives in Northumberland, who wrote a ballad called ‘Low Light’ after being inspired by a conversation with Sheila, and Celia Bryce, a local singer, song writer and author, who wrote the music to go with the lyrics.

Sheila, who lives in North Shields, is believed to have been the first female trawler skipper in the country.

Her life at sea spanned more than 27 years, taking her all over the UK and also spending some time fishing in America.

Her story was captured for the heritage centre’s current exhibition, “That’s Women’s Work”, which also includes stories about the ‘Scotch herring girls’ who every year travelled from northern Scotland during the herring season to gut, cure and barrel the catch and about other women past and present who have worked in fishing and maritime industries.