Special guests will be visiting North Tyneside town centres in August
Children’s favourite TV and book characters will be visiting North Tyneside’s town centres, starting next week.
Peter Rabbit The Gruffalo and Paddington will be making special trips to meet town centre shoppers and enjoy some photo opportunities.
First up will be an appearance from Peter Rabbit on Tuesday, August 3. He will be at Bedford Street – just outside of the Beacon Shopping Centre, in North Shields.
The Gruffalo will be making his way to Wallsend town centre on Tuesday, August 10, near the bandstand, at the main entrance to the Forum Shopping Centre.
Paddington will appear at Whitley Bay Customer First Centre on Tuesday, August 17.
The characters will be appearing on the hour, at intervals, between 10am and 3.30pm.
There is no charge to meet the characters but a short wait may be necessary at busy times.
These events form part of a programme of events and trails organised by North Tyneside Council as part of its commitment to support town centre businesses.