Whitley Bay market expanding to feature local artwork

A popular market is set to be bigger and better after expanding its artistic side.

The Green Beans Market, which takes place on the last Sunday of the month at Whitley Bay Metro Station between 10am and 3pm, will expand onto both sides of the station this Sunday.

It regularly features retro and creative stalls, live music, and refreshments but will now also feature local artwork.

Wendy Helps, a volunteer, said: “We’re excited that from April we’ll be hosting pop-up art installations each month on the second platform alongside the stalls – something for people to enjoy and engage with as part of the market experience.

“The station is more than just a place that people pass through. We want people to see its potential as a creative space where we make memories.”

The first installation, ‘Out of the Blue’ is created by the making collective ‘Three Stitches’. The work is inspired by foraging – both on the sea shore and around Whitley Bay.

“Wendy said: “We wanted to work with forgotten and discarded objects to celebrate the potential of finding and re-using things to fit in with the ‘green’ ethos of the market.

“Platform one is a great space – the details and structure of the station were a big part of our inspiration too.

“Each month we hope to have a different installation. We are looking for artists, crafts people, community groups and schools to come up with proposals and to make their works with support from the market team.”

“Art has a way of helping people to see the world differently.

“Our aim is that these Pop-up installations should surprise, challenge and delight. We also want to give an opportunity for people who haven’t been involved in a project like this before to engage and be creative’.

The Market was recently enhanced by the addition of a project celebrating what local people love about the town.

‘Windows on Whitley Bay’ consisted of four free workshops where visitors were invited to make images using a range of creative techniques. People of all ages and abilities took part and the artworks are being turned into Feather Flag Banners which will be digitally printed in full colour.

Wendy added: “Being creative comes naturally to us all, you don’t have to be a professional artist to make something special.

“It was great to see whole families drawing and painting together. Some people hadn’t picked up a pencil or brush for years, but they really enjoyed just sitting down and making something.

“The banners will be displayed at the May Market. It will be wonderful for people to see their contribution included as part of a beautiful piece of art and be able to say ‘I did that.”

Any groups or individuals who’d like to produce an installation for a future Market should contact greenbeansmarket@gmail.com and check out the Facebook page @greenbeansmarket.