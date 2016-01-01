News Guardian

Search

A blooming good effort by volunteers

News
Children from Cullercoats and Whitley Bay celebrated their maritime heritage with a special event with help from experts at Newcastle University. Pupils at Cullercoats Primary School and Coquet Park First School have been investigating the history and fishing heritage of Cullercoats. They are seen performing a a sea shanty they wrote themselves with the help of traditional music expert Ian McKone. Teachers Aled Jones from Cullercoats Primary School and Jackie Brown from Coquet Park First School are seen with the heritage awards they were presented with. Picture by Jane Coltman

Getting an insight into fishing heritage

News
Dan Smith visits Norham High School as part of the Northern Childrens Book Festival.

Aiming to inspire young readers

News
Heavy showers
6c
4c

Digging in to help out at museum

News

Chance to kick-start community idea with £500

News

North Tyneside lads among Somme’s late casualties

News

Nursery’s top for food standards

News
CTA
Staff and pupils at Beacon Hill School take delivery of their new wheelchair accessible minibus.

Minibus gives lift to disabled pupils

News
Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for environment, holding one of the new LED lights with Wayne Taylor, from SSE Enterprise.

Shining a light on energy savings

News
Rob Jones

Rob Jones backs Hartlepool United to bounce back from the pain of last gasp defeat with a win

Football
North Shields' Dan Wilson. Picture by Ally Middleton

North Shields see off Lawyers to advance in League Cup

Football
The Whitley Bay FC management team, from left, Anthony Woodhouse, Marc Nash and Chris Moore.

Whitley Bay enjoy emphatic League Cup win over Bedlington Terriers

Football

North Shields Crusaders get back to winning ways

More Sport

Nash officially appointed manager of Whitley Bay FC

Football

Whitley Warriors edge out Sutton Sting

More Sport

North Shields see off Cestrians to set up Shildon tie in FA Vase

Football

Two goals from Patton sees Whitley Bay complete the double of Washington

Football
Simply Red frontman Mick Hucknall.

7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Simply Red, Cat Stevens, the Damned and the Manfreds

Music
The European Doctors Orchestra will perform at The Sage, Gateshead, in aid of charity.

Concert to be on song for charity

News
When do you put your decorations up?

When should you put your Christmas decorations up?

News 2
Alexander Wilkie supervising the hand rope making process in his ropery at Percy Square, Tynemouth.

Looking Back at Wilkie’s Ropery

Lifestyle
Whitley Park Hall.

Looking Back at Whitley Park Hall

News
Rachel Sweeney opens the Next store at Silverlink. Picture by Jane Coltman

Hundreds turn out for opening of new Next store

News
Michael Thompson

Teenager missing on North Tyneside

News
Artist impression of the central and lower promenade.

New plans for Promenade are submitted

News
Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell lays a wreath at the Whitley Bay Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial at The Links.

Thousands fall silent to honour the fallen at Remembrance services

News
Mayor Norma Redfearn with members of staff from GRDES Ltd at the Swans Centre for Innovation in Wallsend. Picture by Jane Coltman

Delight as regeneration of Wallsend moves on

News
News from Northumbria Police

Appeal after arson attack on car

News