Looking Back at Cullercoats cafe

This picture shows 13 Front Street, Cullercoats, in 1954.

Only a short walk from Cullercoats Bay, the cafe appears to have taken advantage of the popular association between ice-cream and the seaside by offering “novelty American sugar cones”. Snacks, teas and cold beverages could also be bought, and the building was clearly a prime location for advertising hoardings.

File notes suggest that the first floor was used as a meeting place between 1905 and 1931 by the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen, prior to the construction of a new Mission in Eskdale Terrace.

Set back from the main road, to the left of the cafe, it is possible to make out signage for the Rockcliffe Coachworks.

If anyone has further details please contact Discover on 0191 643 5270 or discover@northtyneside.gov.uk