Looking Back at the Blake Cup

This photograph shows the Stephenson Memorial School under 15s football team with the numerous trophies it won in competitions in 1936/37.

One of the cups is the Blake Cup. This competition was first played in 1911 and was won by Seaton Delaval School, which was also in three finals from 1911-1914. In the 1914 final it played Percy Main School. The winner of this game is not known.

The under 15 Blake Cup is the most prestigious of the Northumberland Schools’ Football Association. The cup is its oldest, most respected competition and retains its original silver trophy since it was first won in 1911.

We also have a photograph in our collection of Percy Main School winning the competition in 1956/57.

