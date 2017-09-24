Law firm opens up in Tynemouth

A law firm has opened its fifth office in the region – in Tynemouth.

BHP Law has moved into new premises in Percy Park Road, formerly the home of Blacketts estate agency and property lettings.

The new office offers a full range of legal services for both individuals and business and has the back-up and expertise from all the other offices of the BHP network based at Newcastle, Durham, Darlington and Teesside.

While BHP will no longer operate as estate agents, it will retain the property management side of Blacketts.

Laura Nicholson, previously lettings manager at Blacketts, has joined the law firm to head up this side of the business and continue to look after existing clients.

Kelly Hind, associate solicitor and head of BHP’s residential conveyancing team, has also moved to the Tynemouth office to front the firm’s legal services.

BHP Law managing partner John Pratt said: “We look forward to both supporting the people and businesses of Tynemouth and also at the same time to become an integral part of the Tynemouth community.”