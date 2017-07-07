Co-op’s own brand bubbly ranked as good as Dom Pérignon

If you ever needed an excuse to pop the fizz, Co-op’s own brand of champagne wine has been ranked alongside high-end brands, Verve Cliquot and Dom Pérignon.

Both the Les Pionniers NV Brut, which retails at only £16.99, and the Les Pionniers 2008 Vintage Brut, which costs only £25.99, were awarded gold at the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2017.

The budget-friendly bubbly was the only supermarket fizz to win big at the awards and has put it on par with multi-award winning brands Verve Cliquot, Cristal and Dom Pérignon, which cost around 23 times as much as Co-op's own brand.

Ben Cahill, Champagne buyer at the supermarket, said: “It’s fantastic to see Co-op’s own brand Champagne rubbing shoulders with some of the most esteemed brands in the industry. We travel the globe to source top-quality wine at the very best prices and this win just goes to show that buying award-winning wine doesn’t have to break the bank.”

The Championships, which raises a toast to the crème de la crème of the champagne world, awarded 127 gold and 167 silver medals at this year’s awards.

Tom Stevenson, chairman of the judges, said: “With the spread of technology and expertise, world-class sparkling [wines] can now be found in countries where the fizz was undrinkable or non-existent 10 years ago.”