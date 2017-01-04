Delight for those recognised in New Year Honours List

Education leaders are among the famous faces and community heroes recognised in the New Year Honours List.

Tracey Booth, chair of governors at Wallsend’s Churchill Community College, has been awarded an MBE.

The 53-year-old has been honoured for her services to education.

Mrs Booth has spent 15 years as chair at the school, which has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and identified as a national leader for schools.

She generously gives her time and skills to the school, enabling and encouraging dialogue with school leaders to talk through issues and strategically plan for the future.

Her leadership has centred on the development of governors as leaders in their own right, as chairs of committees.

David Baldwin, Executive Headteacher, said: “We are all delighted for Tracey, she is an outstanding Chair of Governors and she gives so much to our school.

“She believes in cultivating the development of young people and has encouraged them to have a democratic voice on the governing body.

“She has also encouraged greater involvement of parents in the life of the college and the academic progress of their students. Progress made by students is now in the top 100 of all schools in the country.”

Professor Mary Elizabeth Dunning, of Whitley Bay, has been given an OBE. The former governor at TyneMet College has been recognised for services to Further and Higher Education and the Community.

Ailsa Margaret Rutter, director of FRESH Smokefree North East, has been awarded an OBE for services to Tobacco Control.

And Vera Baird, Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, has been made a Dame ‘for services to women and equality.’

She said: “This was very delightful and surprising news.

“I am particularly pleased that the award specifically refers to services to the cause of women and equality, recognising that gender equality is desirable for the country and for everyone in it. There have been great advances but there is still more to do.”