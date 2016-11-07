Snow warning: North East could see 'several centimetres'

The heavy rain is set to turn into snow in area of the North East over the coming days, according to the Met Office.

Our region has been hit by heavy showers, strong winds and falling temperatures in recent days.

And things are about to get worse as thermometers continue to plunge and things get icy.

The Met Office forecast states: "Rain will turn to snow in places later on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. This could bring accumulations of 4com to 8cm across some hilly areas of northern England and Scotland, largely above 200m to 300m, with as much as 15cm possible above 300m to 400m.

"Overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, as snow peters out over Scotland, there is the potential for snow to settle to low levels over parts of Yorkshire and down into the northeast Midlands, though with a good deal of uncertainty about this. Please be aware of the risk of difficult driving conditions in some areas."

The North East forecast:

Today:

Bright or sunny intervals and scattered showers, perhaps wintry over high ground. The highest temperatures will be on the coast, but here it will be breezy at times, and it will feel chilly everywhere. Maximum temperature 8C.

Tonight:

The wind decreases light, and most showers will die away, with only a few persisting along the coast. As largely clear skies develop so will a widespread frost. Minimum temperature -3C.

Tuesday:

Frosty and sunny start, then cloud and outbreaks of rain arriving from the west through the afternoon, with snow falling over high ground and perhaps to low levels later. Cold. Maximum temperature 5C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Wednesday risk of early snow over high ground, briefly to low levels, then gradually brighter conditions with a few showers following. Thursday breezy with scattered showers. Friday rain arriving later.